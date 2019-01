PETALING JAYA: Penang has seen two separate incidents on its two main bridges in a space of three days.

A logistic planning executive was saved by fishermen after he fell from the second bridge. The drama was broadcast live on the social media.

Southwest district police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said police received a distress call from the public about the 33-year-old man at Km 12.1 of the bridge at about 8.30am.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and the man was rescued by trawlers at about 9.30am before being rushed to Penang Hospital.

“He is reported to be in stable condition,“ Anbalagan said.

On Sunday, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) plunged into the sea after being involved in a collision with a Toyota Vios on first bridge at about 2am on Sunday.

Wreckage of the vehicle has been found containing what is believed to be the body of Moey Yun Peng, 20.