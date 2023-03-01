Second fire at Wisma Jakel

SHAH ALAM: A second fire broke out at Wisma Jakel in Section 7 here early today, this time affecting the curtain store room at the premises.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the department received a distress call at 12.40 am, following which 43 firemen were mobilised to the scene and they managed to control the fire from spreading at 1.45 am.

“The fire was completely doused at 3.07 am and overhaul work is in progress. There were no casualties,” he said in a statement.

The first fire broke out at the five-storey Wisma Jakel building two days ago. It was believed to have started at about 7 am.

The Selangor JBPM has mobilised its K9 Tracker Dog Unit to the site to conduct forensic work and determine the cause of the incident. - Bernama