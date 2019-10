KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s second flying car using a different technology from the first car could perform its inaugural flight in the third quarter of next year, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix) said.

The car according to him, is currently being developed in Europe and discussions has been held with the developer on whether to take the car to the sky for its inaugural flight next year.

“The second version is using new technology and we are discussing whether or not it’s possible, and if there is interest in the country, to have the inaugural flight by the third quarter of next year,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here today.

During Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 earlier this year, the ministry showcased a mock-up prototype of a flying vehicle called ‘Vector’.

According to its developer, Aerodyne, ‘Vector’ is not the much-anticipated flying car but a point-to-point air transportation system. - Bernama