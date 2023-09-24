Second generation of homestay entrepreneurs told to keep family business

PONTIAN: The second generation of homestay entrepreneurs is encouraged to continue their parents’ efforts in the business, especially in rural areas, thereby contributing to the tourism sector.

Tourism Malaysia’s Package Development director Shahrin Mokhtar said the agency realised that many homestay operators had pulled out from the industry after it slowed down significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said some of those affected have turned to other sectors such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) offering snacks and the like to earn more lucrative income.

“According to records, before the pandemic, there were about 500 registered homestays operating across the country, but this year only 203 homestays are still in operation.

“To restore the vibrancy of homestay business in the tourism sector, Tourism Malaysia is ready to assist the operators in promoting them,“ he told reporters after the Jom Balik Kampung, Amazing Kampung Race and Miss Shophia Go Kenduri @Johor 2023 programme today.

Shahrin also said Tourism Malaysia will launch a homestay holiday and tourism campaign this year, starting in Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan before expanding it nationwide.

“Tourism Malaysia will also promote rural holidays abroad to attract foreign tourists to enjoy the privileges of tourism in the village.

“At the same time, we hope that homestay owners will be able to create interesting activities for guests such as folk festivals, folk sports and so on,“ he said.-Bernama