Second-hand car: Man endures nightmare as cost of servicing is more than vehicle’s valuation

PETALING JAYA: Imagine buying a car only to find it breaking down a few days later. To compound the issue, the buyer was eventually given an estimate for repairs that totalled more than what he paid for the vehicle.

Eric Davis, a 73-year-old retiree, is at his wits’ end after ending up with an eight-year-old Peugeot 308 his only daughter had gifted her parents in August last year.

Eric’s daughter had taken a personal bank loan to buy the car for RM22,000 from a used car dealer in Puchong.

“On the first day the car arrived, the air-conditioning was not working and we sent it back for repairs. Days later, the car engine oil was leaking and we sent it again to the dealer. It was downhill from there on as the car broke down and had to be towed to a workshop.

“In November last year, I had to fork out RM4,000 for repairs. The car continued to break down and in April, I sent the car to an authorised Peugeot service centre to diagnose the defects.

“I was stunned when they handed me a quotation for the repairs. It was about RM23,000, more that what my daughter paid for the car,” he told theSun yesterday.

Frustrated and feeling short-changed, Davis has persisted to find a remedy.

Apart from lodging a police report and meeting officials from the Road Transport Department and Puspakom (Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre), he also filed a claim with the Consumer Claims Tribunal this year.

Unfortunately, the tribunal ruled in favour of the used car dealer.

Suspecting something amiss, he went to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission where its officials advised him take the case to the Federal Court.

In October, the Federal Court chief registrar’s office advised him to refer his case to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, which he intends to do this week.

“The government should have laws that protect used car buyers such as a mandatory warranty of at least three months,” said Davis, still waiting for closure.

“My advice to those who buy cars from used car dealers is always be cautious as you might not know of hidden problems with a vehicle,” he told theSun.

Federation of Motor & Credit Company Association of Malaysia secretary Loh Yew Hock when contacted told theSun that there are no laws to compel used car dealers to provide warranties.

But Low said he empathises with Davis’s predicament and will assist him in seeking a solution.

“He can contact us and we will do our best to assist him in seeking a favourable solution,” Low said yesterday.