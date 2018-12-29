Second Lumut port to be built within two years

LUMUT: The second Lumut Port which is being built in Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan, here, is expected to be completed within two years.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (pix) said the new port would help reduce congestion at the Lumut Port which has been operating since 1995.

He said the new port to be operated by Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd was situated on an 80ha site near the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Bridge, in Sitiawan, near the first port.

“The second Lumut Port is not a deep-sea port and its function is just like the existing one (Lumut Port). We have also obtained the necessary approvals and the land is currently being flattened.

“So far, this port is planned to be built for existing needs, but we believe that once it’s (port) ready the industry here will grow,“ he told reporters after launching the Lumut Komer Carnival at the EMV Hall in Seri Manjung here, today.

The three-day carnival beginning today is organised by the Lumut Parliamentary Service Centre in collaboration with Bank Rakyat, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Marina Island Pangkor Resort.

