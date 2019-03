JAKARTA: A second Malaysian is reported to have been killed in the quake-triggered landslide in Lombok, Indonesia, which claimed the life of a Malaysian journalist.

Indonesia’s Antara news agency reported that rescuers found the body of the victim wedged between the rock debris of the landslide at the Tiu Kelep waterfall.

The journalist has been identified as Datin Tai Siew Kim, 56, deputy executive chief editor of Sin Chew Daily, who was on holiday there with several other Malaysians, according to the head of public relations at the National Board for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Antara quoted the public relations officer of the Mataram Search and Rescue Operation, Gusti Lanang Wisnuwandana, as saying that the body of the second Malaysian could not be removed from the debris.

“The body of one more person has been found, wedged between large rocks, in the vicinity of the Tiu Kelep waterfall. The identity has yet to be ascertained,” he said. — Bernama