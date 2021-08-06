Second MPN meeting discusses need to reopen business sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The second meeting of the National Recovery Council (MPN) which was held today among others delved into the needs of the business sector especially the Small and Medium Industries (SMI) to reopen under stringent standard operating procedures.

The virtual meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) also discussed in detail and took into consideration various data and views of health and economic experts on the rate of vaccination including the status of individual vaccination and intensive care unit capacity.

According to Muhyiddin’s Facebook post, among those present were former Second Finance Minister Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, co-founder of AirAsia Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and infectious disease expert Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Other experts included former Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, SME Asssociation of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang, Dr Sivakumar Thurairajasingam of Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences and child rights activist Datuk Dr Hartini Zainuddin.

Others present were former Education director-general Datuk Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim and Star Media Group adviser Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

“It is hoped what was discussed and proposed in MPN would assist the government in ensuring the National Recovery Plan can be implemented safely, orderly and inclusively for the well-being of all Malaysians,” according to the post.-Bernama