GEORGE TOWN: The Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (the Second Penang Bridge) will be closed for 10 hours this Sunday (March 30) to facilitate the Great Eastern Viper Bridge run.

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) in a statement here today said the bridge will be closed from 12.01am to 10am (on Sunday).

More information can be obtained by calling JKSB’s hotline at 1-300-30-2828 or at its website www.jambatankedua.com.my as well as its Facebook site and Twitter site @jsahmsofficial. — Bernama