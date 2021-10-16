Second phase of London’s Battersea Power Station to be opened to public new year

KUALA LUMPUR: Battersea Power Station’s second phase of development will be open to the public next year, Battersea Power Station Development Company Ltd (BPSDC) said.

In a statement today, it said the phase would house over 100 shops, restaurants and cafes, a 1,400-person capacity events venue, a unique chimney lift experience offering 360-degree panoramic views of London’s skyline, new office space and 254 new residential apartments.

It said the project received a visit from Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix), who witnessed the transformation of the Malaysia-owned regeneration project into a new, vibrant neighbourhood with a fully integrated public transport network.

Wee said the Battersea Power Station project is an example of the Malaysian companies’ ability to create and add value to places outside of Malaysia, even bringing regeneration back to zones that had been left unused for decades while also being a valuable investment.

“As part of our tour, we were shown the project’s impressive integration into public transport networks which we should look to emulate back home to help enhance accessibility and value for our key stakeholders,” he said.

Wee was joined by United Kingdom’s (UK) Trade Envoy to Malaysia Richard Graham and was welcomed by Battersea Project Holding Company (BPHC) chairman Datuk Jagan Sabapathy and BPSDC chief executive officer Simon Murphy.

BPSDC said Wee also travelled on the newly-opened extension to the Northern Line and arrived at the development via the brand-new Zone 1 Battersea Power Station underground station, which received 300 million British pound (1 British pound=RM5.70) in developer contributions from the project and opened last month.

It said the investment by the Malaysian shareholders namely Sime Darby Property Bhd (SDP), SP Setia Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) have been instrumental in providing the much needed new public transport infrastructure that would benefit the wider community, residents, local businesses and the tens of millions of visitors expected once the project opens its doors.

“The enhanced transport links, which consist of a new Tube station, river bus service, buses and bikes, have not only unlocked accessibility for this part of London but also enabled socio-economic improvement opportunities for the community,” it said.

Meanwhile, Graham said: “it’s been a long journey for the Malaysian investors and the Battersea Power Station team but there’s now masses of light in the tunnel and we can all see this will be Europe’s most exciting new urban destination.

“A big opening in Jubilee Year 2022 will be a great moment for the UK and Malaysia to celebrate together. My hope now is that we can create similarly successful partnerships for projects in Malaysia”.

Battersea Power Station is developed by the consortium consisting of SDP, SP Setia Bhd and EPF while the management of the development is being undertaken by BPSDC. - Bernama