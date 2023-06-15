Second phase of SUKE opens at midnight, toll-free for two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: The second phase of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will be opened to traffic at midnight (June 15), and will be toll-free for two weeks.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the second phase of the SUKE Expressway involved the remaining 7.8 kilometres of the main line starting from Sri Petaling, the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) to the Cheras-Kajang interchange.

The 24.4-km-long SUKE main line starts from the Sri Petaling intersection and ends at the Bukit Antarabangsa intersection.

“The line can save travel time from Sri Petaling to Ulu Kelang to 25 minutes compared to 75 minutes via the existing route.

“Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) expects some users of Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) will switch to the SUKE Expressway after the full opening of its main line,“ he said when launching the second phase of the expressway at the Alam Damai Toll Plaza here today.

The rate at the Alam Damai Toll Plaza is RM2.30.

Nanta said road users who want to go to the city centre from Bukit Jalil, Sri Petaling, Desa Petaling as well as those using the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway and the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) could use SUKE expressway as an alternative route to save travel time.

“This second phase of SUKE also connects five other highway networks namely Kesas, Besraya, Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, Cheras-Kajang (Grand Saga) Highway and KL East-West Link Expressway or Salak Highway,“ he said.

The average daily traffic for phase one of SUKE, which was opened in September last year, was 65,000 vehicles, from Jan 1 to May 31 this year. - Bernama