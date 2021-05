KUALA LUMPUR: The second round of AstraZeneca opt-in will be available for registration at noon on Sunday, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Sharing the information on his Twitter account today, Khairy said the registration would only be open to residents in the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor, Kuching and Miri who are above the age of 60.

Those who are interested may register via http://vaksincovid.gov.my, he said.

The first round of the vaccine opt-in was opened on May 2, with all 268,000 slots fully booked in just three hours and 20 minutes.

Previously, Khairy, who is also Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said that the second phase will be open exclusively for senior citizens aged 60 and above from May 23 to 26, and to those under 60 after that.

He also said the second phase of the vaccination would prioritise individuals who are on the first round waiting list.

Malaysia is scheduled to receive 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of this month through procurement from the COVAX facility. — Bernama