Second screening for MPs, aides

MPS and their officers will have to undergo another round of Covid-19 tests tomorrow, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said yesterday.

He said MPs who want to undergo the tests at the Parliament complex will have to be present at its multi-purpose hall between 9am and 2pm.

He said he would consider allowing tests to be conducted earlier for those celebrating Deepavali this weekend.

“MPs may also take the Covid-19 test at medical centres and submit the results to the Dewan Rakyat secretary on Monday.”

Azhar said MPs and their officers are required to undergo the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction test every two weeks throughout the current sitting.

He had previously said it was decided by all parties to limit the number of MPs in the House and the decision was reached after a comprehensive discussion with all stakeholders.