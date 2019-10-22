Second Sungai Sik drowning victim found

ALOR STAR: The body of a second person feared drowned after he fell into a pond in the compound of the Sungai Sik pump house, was found at 1.40pm today.

Muhammad Naim Ahmad, 28, was found about 500m away from the location where the body of the first victim, Mohd Fariz Iqbal Hafzainizam, 15, was found at 10.11am today.

Sik district police chief DSP Abdul Razak Osman told Bernama the bodies of both individuals were found about two kilometres away from the point where they were believed to have fallen, at about 10pm last night.

The body of Mohd Fariz Iqbal was found on the riverbed, covered in sand, while Muhammad Naim was found lodged onto a tree.

Abdul Razak confirmed that no other victims were involved in the incident, as previously thought.

Muhammad Naim was an employee of the Irrigation and Drainage Department — his body was identified by his father. — Bernama