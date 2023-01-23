Second teenage boy, 16, found drowned at Batu Layar Beach

JOHOR BAHRU: Another teenage boy who went missing at Batu Layar Beach near Kota Tinggi yesterday, was found drowned this afternoon.

Kota Tinggi District police chief Supt Hussin Zamora in a statement said the body of the 16-year-old was found floating about 100 metres from the location he was last reported missing, at 5.20 pm today.

Yesterday, a 17-year-old boy was found drowned while another was reported missing after the two were believed to have gone swimming at the beach at 1.25 pm.

“The victim who was reported missing yesterday was found by the search and rescue team (today) drifting towards the beach.

“There were no signs of injury on the victim’s fully-clothed body,” he said, adding that the parents had identified the body at the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

He said the search operation was stopped at 6 pm today following the discovery of the second body.

Hussin also reiterated his advice to members of the public in the district to be more careful when going on picnics during the Northeast Monsoon and to follow instructions from the local authorities.

Earlier today, the search operation for the second teenager resumed involving 72 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Civil Defence Force (APMM).

The two victims had reportedly gone to the beach on a motorbike with four other friends from Kluang and their respective parents knew about the excursion. - Bernama