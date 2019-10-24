Secondary school for orang asli children to open soon

GUA MUSANG: The RM50 million secondary school for orang asli children in Kelantan, located in Kampung Panggung Lalat will open when the new school session starts in January.

Galas state assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said construction of the new school was completed as scheduled this month and would be handed over to the Ministry of Education soon.

He said the school named Sekolah Menengah Kebangssan (SMK) Panggung Jaya which is the most modern in the state has 24 classrooms and could accommodate 700 students.

“The school comes with a teachers’ quarters, surau and hostel facilities to cater to 400 students and we hope everything will run smoothly when new school session begins next year,” he told reporters while inspecting final touches to the school, here today.

Earlier, Mohd Syahbuddin met village heads and orang asli leaders to ensure them the opening of the school has not been postponed as claimed by certain parties.

Currently the secondary schools available for the orang asli children are SMK Tengku Indera Petra 1 and 2, SMK Bandar Chiku, SMK Chiku 2, SMK Seri Wangi, SMK Paloh, SMK Tengku Bendahara Jerek and SMK Sungai Asap. — Bernama