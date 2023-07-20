Secondary student dies in fall from school building

MALACCA: A Form One female student here died after she is believed to have fallen from the first floor of her school building today.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the body of the victim was found by the school gardener in the school corridor at 2.31 pm.

He said the victim’s classroom was on the second floor of the building.

“An investigating team found her shoes on the second floor. We have no witnesses so far, and no evidence of foul play around the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement tonight. -Bernama