Secret societies, gangsters making profits through illegal waste dumping - SWCorp

KUALA LUMPUR: Illegal landfill operators can reap profits of up to RM1,000 daily, said SWCorp Enforcement and Regulatory Division director Mohd Zaki Harry Susanto.

On top of that he said, most of them are believed to be linked to gangsters, thugs and secret societies.

“In fact they can easily be identified by a certain symbol or logo which is pasted at the front side of their lorries, for easy recognition among them,” Mohd Zaki told Bernama recently.

He also revealed there were also cases when SWCorp enforcement officers received threats while patrolling the illegal dumping sites and some had also been attacked by groups believed to be protectors of the areas.

Elaborating he said, the presence and demand of illegal waste disposal sites had been influenced by among others, the cost factor, as these operators provided much cheaper and more ‘efficient’ services.

“The prices charged by illegal landfill operators varies. Normally it will depend on the types of wastes to be transported and the price could further be negotiated to be around RM10 to RM60 per trip,” he said.

In citing the price charged for legal waste disposal in Kuala Lumpur, he said the charge at the Bukit Tagar Landfill is RM49 per tonne (for inert waste only); Sungai Kertas Inert Landfill (RM11 per tonne) while in Putrajaya at the Dengkil Inert Landfill (RM10 per tonne) and Tanjung 12 Landfill (RM55 per tonne).

Based on records and receipt books seized in most Ops Sampah Haram (illegal wastes operation), Mohd Zaki said the illegal landfill operators’ takings depended on frequency of lorries’ arrival at the sites.

“In the active areas, total profits were estimated to be over RM1,000 per day and at the less active (areas), they could still earn a few hundreds per day,” said Mohd Zaki.

Asked regarding the operators’ modus operandi, he said based on intelligence report, operators would first identify locations which were seen to be suitable as dumping sites.

“Normally they would choose an abandoned and secluded area, regardless whether the land belongs to the government, an individual, reserved land or land without ownership,” he said.

After identifying the location, the operator would encroach onto the land, start clearing and digging to fill in the rubbish before covering and leveling the site when the maximum capacity is reached.

Some of them even install fencings to hide their activities, as they take in all types of wastes, as long as they are paid according to the price fixed, he added.

“Subsequently they will start informing the waste disposal lorry drivers on the existence of the new landfill site via certain WhatsApp group,” he said, adding that some would contact or meet the drivers personally.

According to Mohd Zaki, five illegal disposal hotspots around the city centre at Jalan Gombak, next to KL Traders Square, adjacent to the MRT project: Jalan 1/40, Pintasan Segambut, Mukim Batu: Jalan Besi Kawi, Sungai Besi; Jalan 1/141, Kampung Malaysia Tambahan and Taman Danau Desa have been closed after stern action were action.

A total of 2,579 illegal dumping sites were detected and shut down from 2014 until April this year. From January to April this year, SWCorp had conducted 798 Ops Sampah Haram, in collaboration with other enforcement agencies. — Bernama