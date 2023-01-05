Secretary: Najib’s pardon bid not discussed at pardons board meeting on April 28

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application for a royal pardon was not discussed at the 59th meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, which convened on Friday (April 28) at the Istana Negara.

The board’s secretary Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the application will be discussed at the appropriate time, according to applicable legislation and regulations.

Khairul Dzaimee, who is also the director-general of the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, said at the meeting, the Pardons Board had considered a total of 10 cases of pardon appeals under Regulation 54 and Regulation 113 of the Prisons Regulations 2000.

“According to Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the authority to grant pardons, postponements and legal relief in relation to all offences which have been tried by military courts and all offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

“Rulers and Yang di-Pertua Negeri of a state also has the power to grant pardons, postponement of the law and legal relief in relation to all other offences committed within those states,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama