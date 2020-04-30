Section 17A of MACC Act timely, says law lecturer

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 on June 1, which provides strict liability offence for failing to prevent corruption by commercial organisations, is the right step to take as Malaysia reopens its economy which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Law lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Haidar Dziyauddin said the new law would be the “eyes” to ensure commercial organisations are not involved in corruption as they chase after profits during the post-Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He said that a study conducted by the University of West London in 2013 showed that during economic crises, corruption was hugely prevalent among commercial organisations as they sought to immediately revive their businesses.

“This gave rise to some in the business world resorting to corruption in times of crisis because they faced financial shortfalls. So when the situation returned to normal, they wanted to rake in profits as fast as possible through bribery,” he told Bernama TV today.

As such, Dr Haidar said the provisions of Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 was timely for Malaysia to have a balanced commercial organisation ecosystem as the country resumed its economic recovery phase.

He said that through Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009, commercial organisations could be punished if their employees were involved in corruption.

“Specifically for commercial organisations or corporations, Section 17A is not their enemy. It is just to ensure they obey the laws in conducting their businesses. It’s certain that if they obey, then the economic momentum will be more effective and the scale of the country’s economic recovery will be faster,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Haidar said the implementation of Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 would also help raise the country’s image globally.

As a consequence, foreign investors will be more confident of Malaysia’s market once they see how determined the government is in implementing the new law to fight corruption.

“Apart from that, commercial organisations in the country will also adopt a new culture that is cleaner and conduct their businesses honestly and ensure their employees do not turn to corruption to make profits,” he said.

On April 5 2018, Parliament passed amendments to the MACC Act 2009 to further strengthen laws on the prevention of corruption in Malaysia, especially in the business world. The amendments will be effective from June 1 2021, which is two years after it is passed by Parliament. — Bernama