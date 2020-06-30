Section 17A of MACC Act well-received by organisations

KUALA LUMPUR: Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 - which can hold commercial organisations liable if an employee or associate is found to be involved in corruption - has been generally well-received, says MACC Senior Assistant Commissioner (Public Education Division) Mohd Nur Lokman Samingan.

“However, some have raised concerns over the lack of case references as it is a new law. But the MACC has already given briefings on Section 17A,“ he said in an interview on MACC.fm (My Anti Corruption Channel.fm) here, today.

“Nevertheless, organisations can defend themselves if they can show that they have ‘adequate procedures’ in place to prevent corruption in their operations,“ he said during an interview on MACC.fm (My Anti Corruption Channel.fm) here today.

Meanwhile, he said organisations could refer to the guidelines on the anti-corruption procedures provided on the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre’s (GIACC) website.

The law which came into effect on June 1 this year, can hold a commercial organisation liable to a fine of not less than 10 times the value of the bribe or RM1 million, whichever is higher, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction. - Bernama