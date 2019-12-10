Section 5 of WCE to open at 10pm today

KLANG: Section 5 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE), from the New North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB) to the Bandar Bukit Raja Elevated Intersection here, will be open to road-users from 10pm today.

Chairman of WCE Holdings Berhad, Datuk Hamzah Hasan, said the section is the third to be opened after the Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan and Kampung Lekir to Beruas, Perak stretches in May and September.

“The main objective of this project is specifically to support development needs along the west coast and provide a comfortable highway for motorists,” he said at the opening of the interchange and the WCE management office, here today.

Hamzah added that the expressway links with federal roads and other highways, cutting down the distance, time and cost of travelling.

Also present was director-general of the Malaysian Highway Authority, Datuk Mohd Shuhaimi Hassan.

Hamzah said the construction work on the expressway was 71% completed and it has been opened in stretches from last May.

“The construction of infrastructure like the WCE plays an important role in the development of the economy, this factor makes the WCE a very significant effort in helping to build the Selangor and Perak West Coast corridor,” he said.

He added that he hoped all the relevant parties will continue to give their support and cooperation so that the other WCE interchanges in Selangor will be completed on schedule for the benefit of road users and the local economies. - Bernama