Section of road in Esplanade closed

GEORGE TOWN: A section of the road in the Esplanade here will be closed from 12 midnight to 4am tomorrow to carry works to strengthen and restore the seawall at the Esplanade here.

According to a Penang City Council (MBPP) statement, the temporary closure of the road involved Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah between Jalan Padang Kota Lama and the junction of roundabout at Lebuh Light/Pesara King Edward/Lebuh Pantai.

“The temporary closure is to enable works on strengthening and restoring the seawall at the Esplanade under first phase of construction which is to bring in building materials to the construction site safely,“ it said here today.

The statement said members of the public were told to plan their journeys and adhere to the signages placed at several diversions of closed locations to avoid congestion. — Bernama