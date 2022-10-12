Security agencies, disaster management preparedness at satisfactory level says police

KUALA LUMPUR: The level of preparedness and cooperation of security agencies under the National Security Council (MKN 20) in aspects of disaster management in the national capital is at a satisfactory level, but there is still room for improvement.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the matter needs to be considered by every head of security agencies, especially with regard to the response of aid distribution to disaster victims.

“It is hoped that after this the head of the agency will evaluate and improve so that when a disaster occurs in Kuala Lumpur, we are all better prepared and able to move as a group to provide assistance to those who are affected.

“We don’t want each (security agency) to move in silos, but rather give assistance to the victims in Kuala Lumpur via a collective effort to meet the requirements of MKN 20,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a Flood Simulation (Field Training Exercise - FTX) MKN 20 Series 1/2022 Federal Territories Level Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya in Kampung Periuk, here today.

Azmi said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have identified 25 flash flood hot spots in the capital.

“We are all aware that usually in December and January there will be flash floods in the capital where the water rises and recedes quickly due to drainage issues and blocked drains.

“Through this simulation as well, it is hoped that after this we can improve the infrastructure in those locations so that the number (hot spots) can be reduced,“ he said.

Today, the PDRM together with the Federal Territories State Disaster Management Committee and the District Disaster Management Committee carried out a flood simulation exercise aimed at increasing the level of understanding and capability of each agency in aspects of disaster management.

A total of 350 participants from 23 government agencies, private and non-governmental organisations partook in the simulation which was conducted in three locations, namely Kampung Periuk, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Puteri Wilayah and Dewan Sultan Sulaiman. - Bernama