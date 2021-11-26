Security aside, ESSCOM focuses on upskilling ESSZone residents

TAWAU: Besides maintaining security, the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) focuses on implementing skills and training programmes in efforts to increase the socio-economic status of residents in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said ESSCom’s proactive steps, with the cooperation of Human Resource Development Department (JPSM), to hold various upskilling programmes have given residents the opportunity to improve their skills and economic status

“The ESSCom and JPSM inked a note of strategic cooperation on Aug 1, 2020 and this programme has been implemented in 10 districts in the ESSZone, for example, in Tawau the ESSCom-JPSM programme was held over four days, ending today.

“Six skills courses were held including hairdressing, telephone repairs, women’s clothing design, cake making and bread making involving 120 participants, and these received the cooperation of the Tawau Municipal Council,“ he told reporters after closing the ESSCom Socio-Economic programme, here, today.

Meanwhile, ESSCom chief executive officer Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali said his team, together with JPSM, will continue to implement skills and training courses in Semporna.

In the meantime, he called on the ESSZone community to play a role in helping to maintain peace and security by being the eyes and ears of the security team.

“Inform the authorities (security) if you hear of any criminal activities that can harm the safety of everyone,“ he said. — Bernama