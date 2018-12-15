Security company responsible for paying guards’ salaries: Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) today informed that all salary payments for security guards at the Putrajaya Hospital were under the purview of a security company.

Its secretary-general Datuk Dr Chen Chaw Min (pix) said the ministry signed a two-year agreement with the company on June 1, 2017.

“Based on the agreement, the company is responsible for paying Salaries, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, overtime pay, etcetera to security guards in accordance with the provisions of the law, including the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265) and any subsidiary legislation,“ the statement said.

Chen said the ministry had paid the company for its services from June 1, 2017 to Nov 30, 2018, and there were no outstanding payments nor complaints from the security guards that they had not been paid their salaries.

He said the agreement the company was terminated with effect from Dec 16 via a Service Termination Notice dated Dec 12 after the company was found to have violated several terms.

A local news portal yesterday quoted the Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) as claiming that contract personnel (security guards) at Putrajaya Hospital had not received their salaries since September. — Bernama