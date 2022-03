KUALA LUMPUR: A guard with a security firm was killed while his colleague was injured when they were shot by a gunman while guarding a company van that was carrying cash near a bank in Puchong Prima here today.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said police were investigating whether the two guards were at the location for their collection rounds or to deposit the cash.

“The suspect managed to escape,” he told Bernama. — Bernama