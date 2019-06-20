Security guard badly injured after run down for trying to stop thief (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: A security guard was seriously injured after being run over by a car thief at a Volkswagen car service centre here.

Two men had arrived at the service centre at Section U1, Glenmarie in a Volkswagen Passat at about 7am on Tuesday, pretending to be customers.

After parking their vehicle, they entered the centre and stole the keys of a Volkswagen Jetta belonging to a customer who had sent it for servicing.

Police said the centre’s manager and staff were not suspicious until one of the thieves attempted to drive away in the Jetta.

As staff gave chase and tried to stop the car while the suspect’s accomplice jumped into the Passat and tried to get away.

As the driver of the Passat sped out of the centre, he hit and ran over a security guard, before escaping.

However, workers of the centre managed to apprehend the 37-year-old suspect behind the wheels of the Jetta before calling the police.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said the 37-year-old security guard was taken to the Shah Alam Hospital.

The guard, who fractured his pelvic bone, has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

Baharuddin urged those with information to call Insp Nurul Shakinaqaiyum Alladin at 010-2480065.

Those who know the whereabouts of Darma Suria Risman Salleh (pix) (MyKad : 820402-10-5221) of Sri Perantau flats in Port Klang should contact the police.

Darma and the detained suspect have a criminal record for drug related offences, theft and armed robbery.