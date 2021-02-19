Security guard charged with causing hurt to pregnant wife

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19: A security guard pleaded not guilty today at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his pregnant wife, last Sunday.

Muhammad Fairuz Abu Razlan, 24, was accused of punching Nurul Syafika Ishak, 26, who is 14 weeks pregnant, in the eye and kicking her stomach at a house in Kampung Sungai Chincin Gombak, near here at 9.30 am on Feb 14.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same code that carries a jail term not exceeding two years, a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul’ Ain Shafie asked the court to set bail at RM5,000 with one surety, while Muhammad Fairuz who was unrepresented pleaded for a lower amount.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni did not set any bail and fixed April 9 for case mention.

It was understood that the fight between the couple broke out after the accused refused to help feed their two children.- Bernama