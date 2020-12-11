Security guard charged with cook’s murder

GEORGE TOWN: A security guard was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a cook last Saturday.

The accused Ong Lai Seng, 65, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Ong was charged with murdering Chua Kok Seong, 42, at a guard house, Block 8, Desa May, Persiaran Paya Terubong here at 8.50 pm on Dec 5.

The court fixed Jan 27 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan appeared for the prosecution while Ong was represented by lawyer Teh Ee Teng. — Bernama