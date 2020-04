PETALING JAYA: A security guard was charged at the sessions court here today with intentionally causing injury to his wife using a helmet last week.

Mohd Azhar Johari, 38, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him before Judge Hilmiah Yusof.

According to the charge sheet, the man was alleged to have committed the offence against his 30-year-old wife, at an apartment in Damansara Damai, here, at 10.30pm on April 16, and he was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326 A of the same law which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or whipping, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set June 5 for mention. — Bernama