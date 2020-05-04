Security guard charged with murder of Indonesian man

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was charged in the Selayang magistrate’s court here today with the murder of an Indonesian man.

S. Janartan, 23, nodded after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan, but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was jointly charged with five others still at large with the murder of Alexander Fartar, 38, at Dewan Kuil Sri Maduraiveeran @ Kuil Muniswarar Ladang Tuan Mee, Sungai Buloh here between 6.30pm last April 20 and midnight the following day.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shasha Hidayah Nor Azahar prosecuted, while lawyer Y.Sheelan Samuagam represented Janartan.

The court set July 3 for mention. - Bernama