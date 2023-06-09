Security guard charged with murder of lover’s baby

BUTTERWORTH: A security guard was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a one-year-old baby, believed to be his lover’s son, in an incident last month.

S. Nagendren, 34, nodded to indicate he understood the charge, while no plea was recorded as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Nagendren was alleged to have caused the death of one-year-old Muhamad Hayder Mukhriz Abdul Fatah between 6.25 pm, Aug 23, and 4.50 pm on Aug 26, in a flat at Pangsapuri Ampang Jajar, here.

The prosecution before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohd Farid was conducted in accordance with Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty if convicted.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Asma’ ‘Amira Shahidani while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed March 6, 2024, for mention pending the chemical and post-mortem reports.

The media previously reported that the police arrested a teenage girl, her boyfriend and seven other individuals to assist with investigations into the death of a boy who received treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) as a suspected victim of abuse. -Bernama