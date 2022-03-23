Security guard charged with murder of woman

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a woman in a secondary school in Cheras.

Muhamad Yusri Latiff, 35, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia. However, no plea was recorded as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is accused of murdering Fong Hsu Kei, 25, in a living skills workshop of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Mulia at Taman Mulia Cheras between 1.45 am and 5.30 pm on March 12.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death penalty on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Phulrani Kaur prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set May 25 for mention pending the post-mortem report.

On March 12, the media reported that the charred remains of a woman, who worked as a bookstore supervisor, were found in a living skills workshop of a secondary school in Bandar Tun Razak. — Bernama