Security guard charged with possession of offensive weapon at football match

IPOH: A security guard pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of possessing a knife during a Malaysia Cup football match between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Perak Stadium, last Thursday.

Azrul Faiz Mohd Rosli, 31, made the plea before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif.

He is charged under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 with possession of a knife at the B entrance of the Indera Mulia Stadium here at about 8.45 pm last Thursday.

The law provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, upon conviction.

Siti Nora allowed him bail of RM1,500 with one surety and set Dec 5 for mention.

Earlier, lawyer M. Kathan, representing Azrul Faiz, requested a low bail, saying that his client only earned RM1,800 and has a pregnant wife, three children and parents to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Syaza Ariffin prosecuted.-Bernama