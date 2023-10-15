Security guard found dead, believed to have been murdered

IPOH: A school security guard in Bandar Sri Botani was found dead, believed to have been murdered, yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police were informed at 3.34 am about a 43-year-old man found unconscious at a school guard’s house.

“The victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,“ he said in a statement.

He said the police had arrested a 55-year-old school gardener and seized a weapon believed to have been used by the suspect, to facilitate investigation of the case.

The autopsy result on the victim found he died due to blunt trauma to the abdomen and the police have classified it as a murder case, he added. Bernama