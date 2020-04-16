Security guard gets five-year jail, whipping for self-administration of drug

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was sentenced to five years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to self administration of methamphetamine and cannabis last year.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor meted out the sentence against R. Ravindan, 37, and ordered him to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest on April 15, this year.

The father of four was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1958 which is punishable under Section 39C (1) of the same act, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and three strokes of the cane.

Ravindran committed the offence at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at Pudu police station here at 11.45am on Feb 19 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif requested the court to impose a deterrent sentence as the man had committed the same offence thrice and had even been jailed for the offence before.

In mitigation, Ravindran, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lower sentence as he was the sole breadwinner for his wife and four schooling children. - Bernama