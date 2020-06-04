Security guard held for drink-driving in Nilai

NILAI: A security guard was detained at Jalan Persiaran Utama here last night for driving under the influence.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the 39-year-old man was arrested during the three-hour ‘Op Mabuk’ operation from 8pm last night, which also saw 24 summonses issued for various offences committed by motorists.

“The guard who was driving a Mitsubishi Triton was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol after recording 232mg/100ml in his breathalyser test.

“He was detained for investigations and will be charged soon,” he said in a statement, here today.

As for the 24 summonses issued last night, 16 involved motorcyclists, he added. - Bernama