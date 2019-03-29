Security guard jailed seven years for robbing mobile phone

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was left in tears after he was sentenced to seven years’ jail by the sessions court here today for robbing a mobile phone belonging to a female sales assistant last year.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid sentenced Muhammad Faizal Rismal, 28, after finding that the accused failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of the defence’s case.

The accused was found guilty of robbing the mobile phone, which belonged to Mafruro Malyis, 25, in front of RHB Bank, Mid Valley Megamall, here at 8.15pm on Oct 1, 2018, and the court ordered the prison sentence to commence from the date of his arrest.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail sentence of 14 years with possible fine or whipping.

Earlier, DPP Siti Hajar Mohd Ashif requested the court to mete out a deterrent sentence, however, the accused, who was not represented, pleaded for a lighter sentence as he was a single father whom his family depended on.

Five witnesses testified for the prosecution, while the accused was the only defence witness.

The court allowed the accused to undergo his prison sentence at Sg Buloh Prison on grounds it is located nearer to his home. — Bernama