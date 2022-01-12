Security guard murder trial: Accused to be tried in High Court

IPOH: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered the case of a businessman charged with causing grievous hurt to a security guard of a condominium in December 2020 to be transferred to the High Court.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus made the order following an application by deputy public prosecutor Fatin Hosna Mohamad Zikri to transfer the case involving Ahmad Noor Azhar Muhammad, 34, to the High Court.

Ahmad Noor Azhar was initially charged with causing grievous hurt to the security guard, but the charge was amended after the police reclassified the death of the security guard, who was attacked while on duty at the swimming pool of the condominium here in December last year, as a murder case.

According to the new charge, Ahmad Noor Azhar was charged with murdering S. Thava Sagayam, 64, at Menara Majestic A-7-1, Jalan CM Yusuff, here between 8 am and 9.30 am on Dec 29, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and carried the death sentence upon conviction. - Bernama