TUARAN: A security guard was imposed a ‘sogit’ or traditional compensation, for using offensive language against Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau last year.

The Tamparuli Native Court ordered Richerd Panis, in his 40s, to pay RM800 and a goat each to Madius and prosecutor Johnny Upin, as amicable settlement under Section 13 and 58 of the Native Courts Enactment 1992.

The court had on Feb 26 decided to resolve the case through a peace-making ceremony in the presence of Richerd and Madius, witnessed by Tamparuli Native Court chief Joseph Sabean, at Johnny’s house in Kampung Topokon, near here yesterday.

At the ceremony Johnny said he lodged a police report against Richerd last year for using offensive language against Madius in a WhatsApp group.

“Following the report Richerd was arrested. However he was released on police bail. Not satisfied,I as the complainant met Richerd at the Tuaran police station on Nov 22, 2018, where we agreed to have the case settled in the native court.

“Richerd could have been sentenced to a harsher punishment should the case be brought to the Civil Court,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Madius, who is also United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) president hoped that this would serve as a lesson to all and such acts would not be repeated in the future. — Bernama