Security guard pleads guilty to mischief, possessing firecrackers and explosives

KANGAR: The Magistrates Court here today sentenced a security guard to a total of 30 months in jail for committing mischief by using firecrackers and possession of explosives.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor handed down the sentence on Hapizal Saad, 42, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

She sentenced Hapizal to 18 months in jail for committing mischief and 12 months in jail for possession of explosives, to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was last Aug 16.

On the first count, Hapizal was charged with setting off homemade firecrackers and damaging a tent belonging to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Padang Besar Utara, amounting to RM50 in damages, at 4.50 am last Aug 16.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by not less than one year and not more than five years in prison or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, he was charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 with possession of explosives, namely 100 ”bola besar” firecrackers and a box of Thunder Clap firecrackers at a house in Padang Besar at 5.30 pm on the same day.

Earlier in the proceedings, Magistrate Ana Rozana sentenced Hapizal to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to self-administration of Amphetamine and Methamphetamine at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Padang Besar district police headquarters at 5.15 pm on June 30, this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Hasnor Arysha Hamdan from the National Legal Aid Foundation. -Bernama