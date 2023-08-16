Security guard pleads guilty to sexual assault on stepdaughter

JOHOR BAHRU: A security guard pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight charges of committing sexual assault against his stepdaughter.

The 47-year-old man admitted committing the offences on the girl, who is now 13 years old, at a house in Bandar Uda Utama, Taman Perling here between 2020 and Aug 1 this year.

He was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), read together with Section 16(1) of the act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping on conviction.

Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman did not grant him bail and set Aug 21 this year for hearing the facts of the case before passing sentence.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court here, magistrate A. Sharmini sentenced him to a RM1,000 fine in default 10 days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to the twin sister of the sexual assault victim at the same location between 2020 and June this year.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum two years’ jail or up to RM2,000 fine, or both, on conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Nor Fadilah Johanuddin and Shamira Mohd Luthfi Ismail while the accused was not represented. - Bernama