Security guard pleads not guilty to making death threats at police

KUALA TERENGGANU: A security guard was charged in the Sessions Court here today on three counts of making death threats against members of the police force through the Whatsapp application in November and December last year.

Muhamad Hafidz Azrul Mat Nizan, 25, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Nooriah Osman.

On all three charges, he was charged with improper use of the network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of threatening communications to members of the police force using the WhatsApp application on Nov 22, Dec 3 and Dec 24 last year.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

The court him bail of RM15,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 15 for mention.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Hanis Nabihah Hizamul-Din and lawyer Che Amir Che Musa represented Muhamad Hafidz Azrul. - Bernama