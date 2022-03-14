Security guard remanded over discovery of charred woman’s body

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into the discovery of a charred body belonging to a woman in a secondary school in Bandar Tun Razak on Saturday.

The remand order on the 30-year-old man was obtained from the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court yesterday, said Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Izham Jaafar.

He said police were still investigating the motive behind the incident, adding that they have yet to receive a report from Hospital Canselor Tunku Muhriz UKM regarding the 25-year-old victim’s injuries.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been working at the school for the past two years while the victim started working there last month,” he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police had detained a man to assist in an investigation on the finding of the woman’s charred body at the school’s Living Skills workshop.

Muhammad Izham said the suspect was arrested at 6 pm at the location of the fire, adding that the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama