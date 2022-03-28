Security guard single-handedly takes on 15 robbers to botch Kajang heist (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A feisty security guard on duty at a computer store single-handedly took on a gang of 15 robbers who had broken into the place in Bandar Damai Perdana, Batu 9, Cheras here on Saturday.

The robbers who were armed with baseball bats had arrived in four vehicles including a van at about 6am and attacked the security guard.

It is learnt that as the guard fled from the scene, the crooks managed to break into the store and carted away computer hardware.

While they were busy loading the items into their van, the security guard jumped into his car and blocked the path of the van.

Two video clips of the heist believed to be taken by a bystander nearby showed the robbers who wore face masks and dark jackets going about the crime as a burglar alarm at the premises blared away.

In another video, the security guard blares his car horn continuously to draw attention before crashing his car into the van and blocking it.

At one point, his actions angered a burglar who hurls an object at his car.

Despite his brave attempt to stop the burglars, the crooks managed to jump into their vehicles and escape with the stolen loot.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the security guard was unhurt in the incident but his car was damaged when he attempted to stop the robbery.

He said the estimated losses of the store was RM70,000 and the case is being investigated as armed gang robbery.

He said police have launched a hunt for the burglars.

Mohd Zaid urged those with information on the case to contact Kajang police at 03-89114222 or the investigations officer Insp Muhammad Azrul Nizam Zainal Abidin at 016-9985730.

You can watch the video of the heist here: https://www.facebook.com/306032372884629/posts/2166130260208155/