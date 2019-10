BUTTERWORTH: A security guard and a storekeeper were charged in a separate Sessions Court here today on two counts each of possessing items linked to the LTTE terrorist group.

In the court before judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus, the security guard, M. Pumugan, 29, was charged with possessing items linked to LTTE in a handphone at a parking area in front of N.S.E Lorry Transport Sdn Bhd office, Lorong Industri Ringan, Permatang Tinggi, in Seberang Perai Tengah here at 3.16pm last Oct 12.

On the second count, he was charged with the same offence, allegedly committed at a house in Juru, Bukit Mertajam here at 4.15pm on the same day.

In the court before judge Noor Aini Yusof, the storekeeper, S. Thanagaraj, 26, was charged with two counts of committing a similar offence.

The offences were allegedly committed at Sky Thommas Food Industries Sdn Bhd, Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak 2, Kawasan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak, and at No 7, Lorong Sejahtera 3, Taman Sejahtera, Seberang Perai Tengah at 10am and 11am, respectively, also on Oct 12.

All the charges against the two men were framed under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items concerned, if found guilty.

Penang prosecution director Yusaini Amer Abdul Karem, who prosecuted, did not offer bail as Pumugan and Thanagaraj, both represented by lawyer Dr N. Ahilan, are detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, which does not allow bail.

Both the courts set Dec 16 for mention. — Bernama