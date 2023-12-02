Security guard, tahfiz student plead not guilty to causing man’s death

KOTA BHARU: A security guard and a tahfiz student were charged in the Sessions Court here today with causing the death of a man, last month.

Mohamad Sabri Yusoff, 33, and the 17-year-old teenager, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

According to the charge sheet, both of them were charged with the intention of causing bodily harm to Mohd Syhakahalaf Akram Mohd Zakuwan, 28, at Tok Guru Pulau Melaka Mosque, here, at 6.55 pm on Jan 29.

Mohamad Sabri was charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which carries a jail term of up to 30 years and a fine, if convicted.

The tahfiz student was charged together with Mohamad Sabri with committing the act, and could be punished under Section 91 of the Child Act 2001, upon conviction.

The court allowed Mohamad Sabri bail of RM20,000 in one surety, while the tahfiz student was allowed bail of RM8,000 in one surety, and fixed March 19 for mention. -Bernama