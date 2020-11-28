Security personnel vulnerable due to narrow Sungai Golok border area

TUMPAT: The short distance of only about 30 meters between the Malaysian and Thai borders is one of the factors that make cross-border criminal activities difficult to eradicate completely.

Kelantan police chief, DCP Shafien Mamat said the distances at some areas of the border were so narrow that a stone could be easily thrown across the Golok River.

Apart from that, he said there were many rat routes at the border of the two countries in the state made by the smuggling groups to bring in goods and immigrants.

He said the narrow border distance, only separated by Sungai Golok, made the task of the enforcement personnel at the border difficult, what more with the existence of “tonto”.

At the same time, he said the risks that needed to be faced by law enforcement officers at the border were quite high as they were always exposed to threats.

‘’For example, in the last two months, enforcement personnel were shot at using airguns. We know that airguns can cause injuries at certain ranges despite not emitting any noise

‘’These are among the risks faced and there are many other threats such as intimidation and others,’’ he told reporters after surveying the border with the Maritime Police Force (PPM) at Pengkalan Kubor, here, today.

Shafien said he fervently needed the co-operation of all quarters to tackle issues at the border.

He said that the police did not depend on its existing strength as an enforcement team but they need the co-operation and commitment of all parties specifically local residents.

‘’The local residents at the border are our strategic partners. How are we to carry out our duty if they do not channel information and assist the authorities?

‘’We know some residents find it difficult to give their co-operation because maybe they or their relatives are involved. So, join the authorities in this issue so that all problems at the border can be tackled,’’ he said.

He added that the police did not deny the allegation of involvement of some of its personnel in covering up the criminal activities on the border and were untrustworthy in performing their duty.

‘’I warn those personnel without integrity that stringent action will be taken against them if they are caught.

‘’Such actions give a negative perception of the security authorities. I urge the public to channel information personally to me if they know the existence of such activities,’’ he said.

In a related development, Shafien said the number of enforcement personnel was inadequate as there were four districts in Kelantan on the border with Thailand.

He said this would be discussed at the highest level in Bukit Aman soon in an effort to boost the number of personnel on the border areas.

‘’Our border is so porous and I believe it is time for us to study other methods other than the enforcement we are now carrying out,’’ he added. -Bernama