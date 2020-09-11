Security under control as Sabah prepares for nominations - state police chief

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have assured the people that the security situation in the state is well under control as they gear up for nominations tomorrow for the Sabah state election.

“So far police have not received any information on security-related problems,” Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix) told Bernama when contacted today.

Hazani said all district police chiefs had been directed to hold discussions with prospective candidates to advise them on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission (EC) and Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, in a statement, he said candidates are required to apply for a permit from the district police chief to hold ceramah during the campaign period, with attendance limited to 250 people and the SOP to be strictly observed.

He said candidates should also remind their supporters not to vandalise the posters and flags of rival parties as well as to avoid abusing multimedia to raise sensitive issues which can cause disturbance and undermine public order.-Bernama